Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 194 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.76.

XOM stock opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $479.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

