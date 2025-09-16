High Probability Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

High Probability Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

SPLG stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

