448 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Purchased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 739 shares in the company, valued at $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $433.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.85.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

