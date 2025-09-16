Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Booking by 521,609.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Booking by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,103 shares of company stock valued at $17,443,735. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price objective (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,559.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,588.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,221.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,930.00 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.Booking’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

