Woodstock Corp Sells 13,335 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Woodstock Corp lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

