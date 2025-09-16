Czech National Bank Buys 4,309 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $31,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $444.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 136.48 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $259.35 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

