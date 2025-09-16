Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $7.23 Million in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $591.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.27. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $591.79.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.