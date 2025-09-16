Bank of New Hampshire Increases Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $286.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.71. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $287.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

