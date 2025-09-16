Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MO opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Altria Group
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.