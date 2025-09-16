Boyum Wealth Architects LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Boyum Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Boyum Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.