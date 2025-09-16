Bay Rivers Group Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,309,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after acquiring an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,848,000 after acquiring an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $216.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.61. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

