Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $209.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

