Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.63.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $347.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.72 and its 200-day moving average is $378.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

