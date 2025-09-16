iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $664.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $664.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.