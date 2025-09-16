Sterling Manor Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2584 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

