Westmount Partners LLC Sells 160 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Westmount Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,996 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,170 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,048.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 675,318 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,029,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $272.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.21 and its 200-day moving average is $231.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

