Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $607.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $586.50 and a 200-day moving average of $547.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $607.77. The company has a market cap of $730.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.