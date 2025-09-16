Orser Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 760 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.72 and a 200-day moving average of $271.03. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

