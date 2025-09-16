PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.43.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.