Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $367.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,689.76. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

