Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 249 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,581,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,982 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after acquiring an additional 372,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,184 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,526,614 shares of company stock worth $975,547,217. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Melius Research upped their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Arista Networks Trading Up 4.3%

Arista Networks stock opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $156.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.63. The firm has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

