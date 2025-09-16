Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by Exchange Bank

Exchange Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

VCSH opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

