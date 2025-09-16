Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. CocaCola makes up approximately 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 195,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 45,372 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

