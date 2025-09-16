5,885 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Purchased by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.9% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 613.9% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VGT stock opened at $726.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $692.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.65. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $726.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

