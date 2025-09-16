Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,455 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after buying an additional 397,458 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,347,400,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after buying an additional 400,514 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after buying an additional 1,016,187 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $902,597,000 after buying an additional 667,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,374 shares of company stock valued at $13,899,261. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $321.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.03. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

