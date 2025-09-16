LifePlan Financial LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

LifePlan Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.7% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 34.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 18,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 6.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 313,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Persium Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.5% during the second quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

