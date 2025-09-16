Czech National Bank Increases Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $274.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.34. The firm has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

In related news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.06.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

