Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $6.12 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after buying an additional 47,286,837 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,660,000 after buying an additional 265,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.28. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

