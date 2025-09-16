Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,115 shares of company stock worth $9,529,113. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cfra Research lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $244.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

