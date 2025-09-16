Czech National Bank Has $54.49 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,176 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $54,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $24,373,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $207.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

