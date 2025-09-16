Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $10.57 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.3% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.24.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $474.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.98 and its 200 day moving average is $450.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

