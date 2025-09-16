Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,760.95. The trade was a 79.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,744.96. This trade represents a 77.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $651.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $722.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $684.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

