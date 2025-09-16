New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

