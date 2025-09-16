Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,947,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6,383.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 418,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.10. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.