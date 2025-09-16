Shore Point Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,593 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after buying an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after buying an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after buying an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,642,000 after buying an additional 380,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,890,000 after buying an additional 324,478 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $191.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.91. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.