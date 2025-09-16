LifePlan Financial LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,608 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.1% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.