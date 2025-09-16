Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $209.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

