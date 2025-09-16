Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 473,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $209.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

