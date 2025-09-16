Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 3.7% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 5.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

PLD stock opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

