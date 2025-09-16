iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWD stock opened at $202.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $204.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

