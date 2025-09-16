First Financial Corp IN Has $142,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

