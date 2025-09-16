Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Stock Holdings Trimmed by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 590,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

