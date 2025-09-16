Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,698,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.