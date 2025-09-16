Woodstock Corp Sells 1,090 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Woodstock Corp lessened its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 2.0% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $21,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $161.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

