WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 44 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2%

General Dynamics stock opened at $326.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $330.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.39 and its 200 day moving average is $287.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,800 shares of company stock valued at $85,353,674. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

