Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,929,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.48. The company has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

