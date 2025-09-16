Riversedge Advisors LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,816,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $226.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 116.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.67. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $138.90 and a one year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

