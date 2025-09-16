LifePlan Financial LLC Acquires 1,768 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

LifePlan Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 111.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,800 shares of company stock valued at $85,353,674. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $326.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.97. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.18. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

