Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $9.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 23,921 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.05 and a 200 day moving average of $199.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $216.82.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.