Little House Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% during the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $444.77 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $259.35 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of -373.75, a PEG ratio of 136.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $444.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank raised CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $2,794,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 774,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,387,895.49. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.